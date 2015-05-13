The Good Shabti now available as an e-Book

In response to the news that my book been nominated for the Shirley Jackson Award, we’ve brought forward the launch of the e-book versions of The Good Shabti.

In response to the news that my book been nominated for the Shirley Jackson Award, we’ve brought forward the launch of the e-book versions of The Good Shabti. It’s now available for the Amazon Kindle and EPUB versions also available in Kobo, Nook and Lulu stores. A version is also available on the Apple Store.

A few limited edition hardcovers are still available. Snap up your copy from the Forbidden Planet online store.

I’m extremely grateful to everyone who has already bought and read a copy of the novella, and sent me their feedback. Its quite something to see people engaging with the ideas in the book and to hear which bits they enjoyed… and where it could have been better.

Please don’t keep your opinions to yourself! It would be a tragedy if your thoughts went unpublished. Why not rate the book on Amazon?

