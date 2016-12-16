The Mammoth Book of the Mummy available in January

A thrilling collection of tales written for the twenty-first century

Zoinks! Look what appeared on the mat this morning: my contributor copies of The Mammoth Book of the Mummy.

19 Tales of the Immortal Dead by Kage Baker, Gail Carriger, Karen Joy Fowler, Joe R. Landsdale, Kim Newman and many more. …

Including Robert Sharp. My novella The Good Shabti is in the anthology and I’m very proud.

The Good Shabti was, you will recall, launched in January 2015 and was, you will also recall, nominated for the Shirley Jackson Award.

The Mammoth Book of the Mummy presents a thrilling collection of tales written for the twenty-first century, some of them brand-new, which explore, subvert and reinvent the mummy mythos

The Mammoth Book of the Mummy is edited by the wonderful Paula Guran published by Robinson, an imprint of Little, Brown. It costs £14.99 for 560 pages of paper, or £7.99 for an unspecified number of 1’s and 0’s downloaded to your Kindle.

It looks like you can pre-order for the Kindle already.