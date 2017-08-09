A Table That Shows The UK Region For All Postcode Districts

Are you analysing a bunch of addresses, and want to quickly group them into UK regions? That’s what I was doing recently, and did not find it trivially easy.
A quick visit to your favourite search engine will reveal a list of UK post code areas, and their corresponding towns. But that’s not actually as useful as it might seem. Many large towns and cities take their postcode from another large town or city, often in a different county. Basingstoke (Hampshire) has RG postcodes (Reading, Berkshire), for example.
In London, the problem is reversed. The capital has eight of its own postcodes, but the outer London boroughs have their own. Sorting a diverse list of postcodes does not immediately reveal which are ‘London’.
Sometimes it’s better to group locations by broader UK regions. That’s what I wanted to do with a list of over a thousand UK addresses. Eventually I found a site that (in the hope of selling you a handy map) groups all the postcodes by region. I was able to create a lookup table from that information, which I could then use to sort and count the number of addresses in each region.
The table is below.
Meanwhile, I see that Chris ‘Doogal’ Bell has already created a list of all 3,107 postcode districts, along with geographic information for each. I’ve added the UK region information to his CSV spreadsheet and uploaded it here.
|Postcode prefix
|Postcode district
|UK region
|AB
|Aberdeen
|Scotland
|AL
|St. Albans
|South East
|B
|Birmingham
|West Midlands
|BA
|Bath
|South West
|BB
|Blackburn
|North West
|BD
|Bradford
|North West
|BF
|British Forces
|Non-geographic
|BH
|Bournemouth
|South West
|BL
|Bolton
|North West
|BN
|Brighton
|South East
|BR
|Bromley
|Greater London
|BS
|Bristol
|South West
|BT
|Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|BX
|Non-geographic
|Non-geographic
|CA
|Carlisle
|North West
|CB
|Cambridge
|East Midlands
|CF
|Cardiff
|Wales
|CH
|Chester
|North West
|CM
|Chelmsford
|South East
|CO
|Colchester
|East Midlands
|CR
|Croydon
|Greater London
|CT
|Canterbury
|South East
|CV
|Coventry
|West Midlands
|CW
|Crewe
|North West
|DA
|Dartford
|Greater London
|DD
|Dundee
|Scotland
|DE
|Derby
|East Midlands
|DG
|Dumfries
|Scotland
|DH
|Durham
|North East
|DL
|Darlington
|North East
|DN
|Doncaster
|East Midlands
|DT
|Dorchester
|South West
|DY
|Dudley
|West Midlands
|E
|London
|Greater London
|EC
|London
|Greater London
|EH
|Edinburgh
|Scotland
|EN
|Enfield
|Greater London
|EX
|Exeter
|South West
|FK
|Falkirk
|Scotland
|FY
|Blackpool
|North West
|G
|Glasgow
|Scotland
|IR
|Non-geographic
|Non-geographic
|GL
|Gloucester
|South West
|GU
|Guilford
|South East
|GY
|Guernsey
|Channel Islands
|HA
|Harrow
|Greater London
|HD
|Huddersfield
|North West
|HG
|Harrogate
|North East
|HP
|Hemel
|South East
|HR
|Hereford
|West Midlands
|HS
|Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
|Scotland
|HU
|Hull
|North East
|HX
|Halifax
|North West
|IG
|Ilford
|Greater London
|IM
|Isle of Man
|Isle of Man
|IP
|Ipswich
|East Midlands
|IV
|Inverness
|Scotland
|JE
|Jersey
|Channel Islands
|KA
|Kilmarnock
|Scotland
|KT
|Kingston
|Greater London
|KW
|Kirkwall
|Scotland
|KY
|Kirkaldy
|Scotland
|L
|Liverpool
|North West
|LA
|Lancaster
|North West
|LD
|Llandrindod
|Wales
|LE
|Leicester
|East Midlands
|LL
|Llandudno
|Wales
|LN
|Lincoln
|East Midlands
|LS
|Leeds
|North East
|LU
|Luton
|South East
|M
|Manchester
|North West
|ME
|Medway
|South East
|MK
|Milton Keynes
|South East
|ML
|Motherwell
|Scotland
|N
|London
|Greater London
|NE
|Newcastle
|North East
|NG
|Nottingham
|East Midlands
|NN
|Northampton
|West Midlands
|NP
|Newport
|Wales
|NR
|Norwich
|East Midlands
|NW
|London
|Greater London
|OL
|Oldham
|North West
|OX
|Oxford
|South East
|PA
|Paisley
|Scotland
|PE
|Peterborough
|East Midlands
|PH
|Perth
|Scotland
|PL
|Plymouth
|South West
|PO
|Portsmouth
|South East
|PR
|Preston
|North West
|QC
|Awarding Bodies
|Non-geographic
|RG
|Reading
|South East
|RH
|Redhill
|South East
|RM
|Romford
|Greater London
|S
|Sheffield
|East Midlands
|SA
|Swansea
|Wales
|SE
|London
|Greater London
|SG
|Stevenage
|South East
|SK
|Stockport
|North West
|SL
|Slough
|South East
|SM
|Sutton
|Greater London
|SN
|Swindon
|South West
|SO
|Southampton
|South East
|SP
|Salisbury
|South West
|SR
|Sunderland
|North East
|SS
|Southend
|East Midlands
|SS
|Southend
|South East
|ST
|Stoke on Trent
|West Midlands
|SW
|London
|Greater London
|SY
|Shrewsbury
|Wales
|TA
|Taunton
|South West
|TD
|Galashiels
|Scotland
|TF
|Telford
|West Midlands
|TN
|Tonbridge
|South East
|TQ
|Torquay
|South West
|TR
|Truro
|South West
|TS
|Cleveland
|North East
|TW
|Twickenham
|Greater London
|UB
|Southall
|Greater London
|W
|London
|Greater London
|WA
|Warrington
|North West
|WC
|London
|Greater London
|WD
|Watford
|Greater London
|WF
|Wakefield
|North East
|WN
|Wigan
|North West
|WR
|Worcester
|West Midlands
|WS
|Walsall
|West Midlands
|WV
|Wolverhampton
|West Midlands
|XX
|Amazon.com returns
|Non-geographic
|YO
|York
|North East
|ZE
|Shetland
|Scotland