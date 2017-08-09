A Table That Shows The UK Region For All Postcode Districts

Are you analysing a bunch of addresses, and want to quickly group them into UK regions? That’s what I was doing recently, and did not find it trivially easy.

A quick visit to your favourite search engine will reveal a list of UK post code areas, and their corresponding towns. But that’s not actually as useful as it might seem. Many large towns and cities take their postcode from another large town or city, often in a different county. Basingstoke (Hampshire) has RG postcodes (Reading, Berkshire), for example.

In London, the problem is reversed. The capital has eight of its own postcodes, but the outer London boroughs have their own. Sorting a diverse list of postcodes does not immediately reveal which are ‘London’.

Sometimes it’s better to group locations by broader UK regions. That’s what I wanted to do with a list of over a thousand UK addresses. Eventually I found a site that (in the hope of selling you a handy map) groups all the postcodes by region. I was able to create a lookup table from that information, which I could then use to sort and count the number of addresses in each region.

The table is below.

Meanwhile, I see that Chris ‘Doogal’ Bell has already created a list of all 3,107 postcode districts, along with geographic information for each. I’ve added the UK region information to his CSV spreadsheet and uploaded it here.

Postcode prefix Postcode district UK region AB Aberdeen Scotland AL St. Albans South East B Birmingham West Midlands BA Bath South West BB Blackburn North West BD Bradford North West BF British Forces Non-geographic BH Bournemouth South West BL Bolton North West BN Brighton South East BR Bromley Greater London BS Bristol South West BT Belfast Northern Ireland BX Non-geographic Non-geographic CA Carlisle North West CB Cambridge East Midlands CF Cardiff Wales CH Chester North West CM Chelmsford South East CO Colchester East Midlands CR Croydon Greater London CT Canterbury South East CV Coventry West Midlands CW Crewe North West DA Dartford Greater London DD Dundee Scotland DE Derby East Midlands DG Dumfries Scotland DH Durham North East DL Darlington North East DN Doncaster East Midlands DT Dorchester South West DY Dudley West Midlands E London Greater London EC London Greater London EH Edinburgh Scotland EN Enfield Greater London EX Exeter South West FK Falkirk Scotland FY Blackpool North West G Glasgow Scotland IR Non-geographic Non-geographic IR Bootle North West GL Gloucester South West GU Guilford South East GY Guernsey Channel Islands HA Harrow Greater London HD Huddersfield North West HG Harrogate North East HP Hemel South East HR Hereford West Midlands HS Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Scotland HU Hull North East HX Halifax North West IG Ilford Greater London IM Isle of Man Isle of Man IP Ipswich East Midlands IV Inverness Scotland JE Jersey Channel Islands KA Kilmarnock Scotland KT Kingston Greater London KW Kirkwall Scotland KY Kirkaldy Scotland L Liverpool North West LA Lancaster North West LD Llandrindod Wales LE Leicester East Midlands LL Llandudno Wales LN Lincoln East Midlands LS Leeds North East LU Luton South East M Manchester North West ME Medway South East MK Milton Keynes South East ML Motherwell Scotland N London Greater London NE Newcastle North East NG Nottingham East Midlands NN Northampton West Midlands NP Newport Wales NR Norwich East Midlands NW London Greater London OL Oldham North West OX Oxford South East PA Paisley Scotland PE Peterborough East Midlands PH Perth Scotland PL Plymouth South West PO Portsmouth South East PR Preston North West QC Awarding Bodies Non-geographic RG Reading South East RH Redhill South East RM Romford Greater London S Sheffield East Midlands SA Swansea Wales SE London Greater London SG Stevenage South East SK Stockport North West SL Slough South East SM Sutton Greater London SN Swindon South West SO Southampton South East SP Salisbury South West SR Sunderland North East SS Southend East Midlands SS Southend South East ST Stoke on Trent West Midlands SW London Greater London SY Shrewsbury Wales TA Taunton South West TD Galashiels Scotland TF Telford West Midlands TN Tonbridge South East TQ Torquay South West TR Truro South West TS Cleveland North East TW Twickenham Greater London UB Southall Greater London W London Greater London WA Warrington North West WC London Greater London WD Watford Greater London WF Wakefield North East WN Wigan North West WR Worcester West Midlands WS Walsall West Midlands WV Wolverhampton West Midlands XX Amazon.com returns Non-geographic YO York North East ZE Shetland Scotland