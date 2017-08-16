An anthology that could do more for mummy fiction than anything in the past decade

Yesterday I was delighted to take receipt of my author’s copy of the US edition of The Mammoth Book of the Mummy. It’s edited by Paula Guran and published by Prime Books.

Writing on This Is Horror, Jake Marley says that Guran has “curated an anthology that could do more for mummy fiction than anything in the past decade, and is sure to bind and capture the imaginations of readers”. He also had this to say about my novella, which is included in the anthology:

Nominated for a Shirley Jackson Award, Robert Sharp’s The Good Shabti takes readers from a slave’s experiences in the court of King Mentuhotep to a Crichton-esque sci-fi future where science is being used to give new life to the dead. Fascinating in story and tone, Sharp carries readers through two fascinating worlds to an unexpected and deeply satisfying conclusion.

Thanks Jake!

Gushing reviews of the anthology—including a complimentary word for Shabti— over at at Exit, Pursued by a Bear (wonderful name for a blog).

You can buy the US edition of the book in paperback or Kindle formats on Amazon.com. The UK edition, published by Robinson, came out in January.