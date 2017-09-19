The contents of my ‘draft posts’ folder

Oh Lordy Lordy, I have 53 separate blog posts sitting unpublished in the drafts section of this website.

Oh Lordy Lordy, I have 53 separate blog posts sitting unpublished in the drafts section of this website. None are in a state to be published, but I thought I would post the titles for your examination.

Ten years ago, Michelle Kazprzak did the same thing, which is where I got the idea. She wrote:

It’s pure blog purgatory, where I toy with some of these posts once every few months, but they never reach a postable state. In fact, most of these drafts are just titles, with no body to them at all, or body text consisting of one line to remind me what the post should be about. This paucity of text combined with the passage of time (every day a small sip of the water of Lethe), makes the probability that these posts will ever be completed quite low. The titles of these unfinished posts confront me each time I open my blog software as a series of blazing headlines demanding attention. The last time I looked at them all, it occurred to me they might be worth sharing in and of themselves

Just as ancient shopping lists give historians insights into lives past, so this litany may actually be a good representation of my addled mind.

Perhaps other people should do the same?

Is pragmatism a moral abrogation? The needle returns to the start of the song and we all sing along like before There comes a point where you master the video game the tension between direct democracy and representative democracy. A quick thought about Trump and the protests against him Auto generated maps and names Glued to our phones, and that’s fine actually #selfies killed the autograph

History and the pastness of the past Answer to what have you got to hide? question Review: The Election (ITV) “Hurrah for the Blackshirts!” Trump’s Bullshitting Affectation The Internet of the Dead Now Do You See Why We Moan About The Slippery Slope? On Punching White Supremacists Openness, in Love as in Counter-Terrorism Policy, Leaves Us Vulnerable, And That’s OK Meta Zuckerberg doesn’t want to censor us… He just can’t be bothered not to Moby on Ageing Wouldn’t you just kill for a bit of political correctness right now? Sticks and Stones May Break My Bones, but Words Will Fucking Kill Me Get A Thicker Skin Iterating Away From Stupid Assisted dying and the risks to human rights The Trade Union Bill and the Overton Window Why can’t everyone be a bit better? Liz Kendall and modern political language Can we airbrush a Prime Minister out of history as easily as a TV star? On pragmatism in election campaigns How to talk about structural inequality Nasheed Nick Clegg, the only man who understands politics We are more aware of sexism than ever before Redistribution of wealth is what makes our Kingdom United Two New York Times articles on #Gaza More social media prosecutions Book design clichés REGEX Technological progress Depiction of the Media in House of Cards Hate Speech Hardworking families SoundCloud update their Terms of Service regarding ‘offence’ In defence of food tweeting Steam punk and retro aesthetic design On piracy DRM etc Anti-semitic cartoons and the art of persuasion Liminal Spaces Borges and Godel Escher Bach God, Religion, Spirituality as Metaphor On not flicking the switch Social Exclusion at the Top

The image I’ve used to illustrate this post is by ReginaldJean on DeviantArt. Its licenced Creative Commons.