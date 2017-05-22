Quoted by BuzzFeed News condemning the barring of journalists from political events

One reason why free speech is so important is that it ensures diversity of voices in our political discussion. When organisations limit media access, they limit that diversity and go against the spirit of free speech.

An odd story unfolded today: Buzzfeed News were disinvited from a Rochdale hustings event after the Labour candidate Simon Danczuk said he would refuse to attend if a BuzzFeed reporter was there. I was asked to comment on behalf of English PEN:

I think this idea of the ‘spirit’ of free speech is an important one (an idea I spoke about during my Leeds Beckett Festival of Politics speech and which I refer to a lot in my Quora answers). Mr Danczuk and the event organisers have violated no law – they can invite who they wish to an event. However, the decision is still antithetical to the idea of freedom of expression because it reduces media diversity at the event.

Meanwhile, kudos to Rochdale Online. They made a decision to not attend the event while other journalists were barred:

Rochdale Online Editor Pauline Journeaux said: “Rochdale Online was attending but has now taken the decision not to do so in light of the ban on Buzzfeed. A stand has to be taken against this sort of anti-democratic behaviour.”

Update

It appears that the pushback from media outlets has resulted in a change of policy by the event organisers, who have now extended an invitation to Buzzfeed News.

Apologies for what seems to have got out of hand but we would like to invite @HannahAlOthman from @BuzzFeedUK tomorrow. #rochdalehour. — #RochdaleHour (@RochdaleHour) May 22, 2017